Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale Shifts Gear: Van Rysel Bikes To Propel Team In 2024

In a pivotal shift, the professional cycling team, Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, has announced a significant change for the 2024 season. The team is moving away from their traditional brown bibs and making a significant switch in their bike supplier. BMC, the previous supplier, will be replaced by Van Rysel, a brand owned by the outdoor gear company, Decathlon. This move marks a noteworthy entry for Van Rysel into the WorldTour, which represents the zenith of professional road cycling.

A New Era for Van Rysel

Despite being a relatively new company, having been founded merely six years ago, Van Rysel has managed to earn a reputation for its innovative bike designs. The team's transition to Van Rysel is not merely a change of supplier but a strategic decision that can potentially impact the dynamics of professional cycling. The French team will now be utilizing Van Rysel's RCR Pro road bike and the XCR time trial bike. These models are reflective of a modern design philosophy that aims to integrate aerodynamics, lightness, and stiffness into a single bike model, as opposed to having separate models for different advantages.

Implications of the Transition

This move is seen as a significant step for Van Rysel, given that their debut in the WorldTour can greatly influence the brand's recognition and development. The transition to Van Rysel bikes has been a three-year process, involving rigorous testing of 18 different bikes and extensive wind tunnel analysis. The end result is a bike that not only meets the UCI weight limit race-ready in a medium size but is also ranked among the top-five fastest bikes in the WorldTour.

Commitment to Excellence

The team's dedication to having the best equipment extends to having no exclusive equipment deals, thereby allowing them to choose better or faster gear each season. The move to Van Rysel is a testament to this commitment, signaling a new era of innovation and performance for Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale.