Debunked: Michael Jordan Did Not Reject $10 Million Nike Deal

Recently, a claim began circulating on social media that alleged Michael Jordan rejected a $10 million deal with Nike because he didn't want to 'save' the brand's 'woke' image. This claim, however, has been proven to be false. Originating from a story published on October 3, 2023, on the website Esspots, known for its parody and satirical content, this narrative has led to confusion and misinformation among readers.

Unraveling the Source of the False Claim

The false claim can be traced back to Esspots, a site which openly admits its focus on 'fake news and absurdity,' with elements of humor and satire. The story was repackaged and shared on social media platforms, like Facebook, devoid of its original satirical context. This practice, known as 'stolen satire,' misleads readers into believing such narratives as genuine news. The false narrative about Jordan and Nike, as a result, was shared over 6,000 times within a week.

Dissecting the Truth Behind Jordan's Partnership with Nike

Contrary to the false claim, Michael Jordan has maintained a longstanding and lucrative partnership with Nike. Commencing in 1984, this partnership birthed the creation of the iconic Air Jordan shoe, contributing significantly to Nike's global reputation and success. As of 2023, Jordan has reportedly earned an estimated $1.5 billion from his deal with Nike.

Fact-Checking Organizations Debunk the False Claim

Fact-checking organizations, including USA TODAY and AFP, have debunked the false claim concerning Michael Jordan's alleged rejection of a Nike deal. They found no credible reports or evidence to support the claim. The narrative, therefore, remains a piece of satirical content that was taken out of its original context and presented as real news.

In conclusion, the claim that Michael Jordan rejected a $10 million deal with Nike to save its 'woke' image is false. It serves as a reminder of the importance of critical media literacy in the age of digital news, where satire can be mistaken for truth, and shares and likes can amplify false narratives.