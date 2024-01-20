Debate Over Potential Dismissal of Dallas Cowboys' Back-up QB Cooper Rush

In a recent wave of debate, the suggestion to cut Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, has been met with substantial criticism. Many analysts believe that his removal from the team could potentially inflict more harm than good on the Cowboys' roster, despite the seemingly attractive proposition of financial savings. This discourse was ignited by an initial recommendation from Bleacher Report, which has since been dissected and largely debunked by industry experts.

The Financial Implications of Cutting Rush

At first glance, the financial implications of cutting Rush seem to make a strong case for his removal. Bleacher Report suggested that the Cowboys would stand to save $2.3 million. However, upon closer scrutiny, the actual savings would amount to a significantly lower figure of $1.625 million. This discrepancy is due to a dead-money penalty that the team would be forced to absorb.

The Rarity of a Capable Backup Quarterback

One of the key arguments against the dismissal of Rush is his recognized competence as a backup quarterback. In the high-stakes world of the NFL, having a capable backup is considered a rarity and not a luxury that teams can afford to discard lightly. Replacing Rush with a less competent player, such as Will Grier, for a marginal savings of $545,000 is seen as an unwise move that could jeopardize the team's performance.

Contract Extensions and Future Implications

Moreover, the potential contract extensions for star players Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are likely to lower their cap numbers rather than increase them. This development would effectively free up more cap space, making the financial argument for Rush's removal even less compelling. Another player in the equation, Trey Lance, who is under contract until 2024 and has a guaranteed $5.31 million salary for that year, is unlikely to be released. Even if Lance were to outperform Rush, the team would still require a reliable third quarterback. This scenario renders Rush more 'dependable' than 'expendable' in the eyes of the Cowboys' management.