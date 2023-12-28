en English
South Africa

Dean Elgar’s Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:20 am EST
Dean Elgar’s Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test

In a riveting display of skill and prowess, South African opener, Dean Elgar, fell just short of his first double century during the Boxing Day Test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Despite the palpable disappointment, the home crowd lauded the veteran cricketer with a standing ovation, celebrating his score of 185, a record second-highest by a South African opener at this venue.

Elgar’s Stellar Performance

Elgar’s performance on the third day of the match was nothing short of sensational. His innings of 185 runs, which included 28 boundaries, were amassed with a strike rate of 65. He was playing in his farewell Test series, a fact that added emotional weight to the match. The South African was well on his way to the landmark score before being caught off a bouncer from Indian bowler Shardul Thakur before the lunch break.

A Crucial Partnership

Alongside Elgar, debutant David Bedingham also showcased his talent. However, it was with Marco Jansen that Elgar formed a formidable partnership. The pair added 119 runs for the sixth wicket, a crucial contribution that pushed South Africa into a commanding lead in the contest. Jansen’s performance was particularly impressive, providing sturdy support to Elgar during their tenure on the pitch.

India’s Struggle

The Indian bowlers, on the other hand, struggled to find their footing. Despite the efforts of R Ashwin, the bowling attack lacked the necessary precision and effectiveness to halt South Africa’s surge. The task for the Indian batters is now more challenging than ever, as they face an uphill battle to save the game, with South Africa’s lead already swelling to 147 runs.

Elgar’s missed double century marks a high point in his career, a zenith that he almost reached. His performance, combined with the efforts of Jansen and Bedingham, has put South Africa in a strong position, setting the stage for an intriguing contest as the Test match progresses.

South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

