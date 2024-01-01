en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Dean Elgar: A Farewell Test Match to Remember

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Dean Elgar: A Farewell Test Match to Remember

In a stirring turn of events, South Africa’s seasoned cricketer, Dean Elgar, is set to lead the national team in his last Test match on the verdant greens of Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. This unexpected opportunity arose due to an injury sidelining Temba Bavuma, the originally appointed captain. Instead, Elgar will stand shoulder to shoulder with India’s Rohit Sharma for the toss, marking the beginning of a poignant farewell.

A Career of Resilience

Elgar’s career has been a testament to resilience and resolve. Despite a challenging start in 2012, when he debuted with a pair against Australia, Elgar has risen through the ranks to be recognized as one of the most dependable Test openers of his generation. His batting style, characterized by a traditional and tenacious approach, is renowned for building robust innings and setting the game’s rhythm for the team.

A Memorable Performance

Recently, Elgar turned in a stellar performance that underscored his importance to the team. Scoring 185 runs, his first-ever Test century on home ground, he was instrumental in securing South Africa’s victory by an innings. His innings was a blend of old-school grafting and a modern array of strokes, a testament to his evolving game over the years.

A Farewell to Remember

Elgar’s decision to retire from international cricket has seemingly unshackled him, allowing him to play with a newfound freedom that has delighted fans and pundits alike. As he prepares to lead South Africa in his final Test, he is lauded for his significant contributions to the team and the sport. His farewell game is not just a conclusion of an illustrious career, but also a celebration of a cricketer who epitomized resilience and adaptability.

0
Cricket South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian Cricket Stalwart David Warner Bids Adieu to ODI

By Nitish Verma

From Jharkhand Under-16s to IPL 2024: The Rise of Kumar Kushagra

By Salman Khan

Andrew McDonald Stands Firm on Technology's Role in Cricket Amidst Controversy

By Salman Khan

Venkatesh Prasad Addresses Indian Cricket Team's ICC Trophy Drought

By Salman Khan

David Warner Bids Farewell to ODI Cricket: Legacy, Future Plans, and I ...
@Australia · 2 hours
David Warner Bids Farewell to ODI Cricket: Legacy, Future Plans, and I ...
heart comment 0
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team

By Salman Khan

Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
Corey Anderson’s Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History

By Salman Khan

Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell

By Salman Khan

David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
Recapping a Year of Triumphs and Surprises: 2023 in Sports

By Salman Khan

Recapping a Year of Triumphs and Surprises: 2023 in Sports
Latest Headlines
World News
CNN's Diverse Programming: From Political Town Halls to Cultural Explorations
12 seconds
CNN's Diverse Programming: From Political Town Halls to Cultural Explorations
Ottawa Senators Announce Significant Changes in Management: Staios Appointed as GM
51 seconds
Ottawa Senators Announce Significant Changes in Management: Staios Appointed as GM
NYC Demonstration Amplifies Global Concerns Over Gaza Crisis
1 min
NYC Demonstration Amplifies Global Concerns Over Gaza Crisis
Gaza's Healthcare System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
Gaza's Healthcare System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Conflict
Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive
2 mins
Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive
India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress
2 mins
India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress
Israeli PM Denies 'Genocidal' Allegations Amid Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Israeli PM Denies 'Genocidal' Allegations Amid Gaza Conflict
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2023: A Test of Endurance and Resilience
2 mins
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2023: A Test of Endurance and Resilience
Macklin Celebrini Steers Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
3 mins
Macklin Celebrini Steers Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
15 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
48 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
1 hour
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
1 hour
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
1 hour
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app