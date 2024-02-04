Dean Burmester and Caddie Jason Reynolds Eye Victory at LIV Golf Mayakoba

As the sun sets on the LIV Golf Mayakoba's second round, the name Dean Burmester is etched high on the leaderboard. The South African golfer has carded a notable 5-under 66, elevating him to a tie for second place, ten under par. With the third round beckoning on February 4, Burmester stands alongside Jon Rahm, both men in the shadow of the leader, Joaquin Niemann.

The road to this point has been marked by sweat, perseverance, and a partnership as resilient as the man himself. Standing alongside Burmester is his caddie and confidante, Jason Reynolds. Together, they've traversed the challenging landscapes of golf, celebrating three DP World Tour wins and a plethora of victories in LIV Golf team events since their alliance in 2019.

From Rivals to Teammates

Before he was carrying Burmester's bag, Reynolds held the same role for South African golfer Jaco Van Zyl. As fate would have it, Burmester and Reynolds found themselves on opposite sides during a playoff at the Eye of Africa PGA Championship. Today, they stand united, their past rivalry only strengthening their present partnership.

Reynolds isn't just known for his strategic acumen and faithful companionship. He's also gained attention for his candidness, particularly in his comments about the grueling weather conditions at the 2023 PGA Championship. His words shed light on the oft-overlooked realities that caddies face, adding another layer to the narrative of their invaluable role in the sport of golf.