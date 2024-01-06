Deaf Wrestler ‘Deaf Power’ Justin Marriott Set to Inspire with Professional Debut

Justin Marriott, a Timberlea-based man born completely deaf, is about to make his dream come true as he steps into the wrestling ring for his professional debut. Known as ‘Deaf Power,’ Marriott’s debut is not just a personal milestone but an inspiring event for the deaf community, especially the youth. Trained at Dartmouth’s Kaizen Pro Wrestling, he is set to make his mark at an independent event in Dartmouth this Saturday night.

Breaking Barriers and Inspiring Deaf Youth

Marriott’s journey is a testament to resilience and adaptability. Despite the communication challenges associated with his deafness, he developed a passion for wrestling early on and committed himself to rigorous training. His deafness didn’t deter him; instead, it fueled him to build a persona around deaf culture and prove that deaf people can do anything. With his debut, he aims not only to fulfill his personal ambition but also to inspire deaf youth and educate the public about the capabilities of deaf individuals.

Trailblazing in the Wrestling Ring

As the first deaf professional wrestler from the Maritime provinces and the second nationwide, Marriott sees his role as a trailblazer. His debut marks an important stepping stone for deaf individuals in sports, demonstrating that their dreams are achievable regardless of the challenges they face. His goal goes beyond personal victory in the ring; he hopes his journey will encourage others to pursue their dreams and overcome their barriers.

An Inclusive Support System

Marriott’s success, however, is not only a result of his determination but also an outcome of an inclusive support system. His trainer, Covey Steele, adapted his teaching methods to accommodate Marriott’s communication needs. Instead of relying solely on verbal instructions, Steele used gestures, body language, and lip-reading, creating a successful training experience. Marriott’s story serves as a beacon for the power of inclusive support systems in helping individuals overcome their challenges and reach their full potential.