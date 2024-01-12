en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

A deadly avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, California, has triggered a comprehensive search and rescue operation. The event occurred near the GS Gully region of the KT-22 lift, resulting in several individuals being engulfed by the snow. Emergency services, alongside numerous agencies, are at the scene to manage the situation. In the aftermath of the avalanche, lift operations at both Palisades Tahoe and the adjacent Alpine resort have been halted for the day.

Detailed Account of the Avalanche

The avalanche led to one confirmed fatality, multiple injuries, and several individuals being buried under the snowfall. The calamity unfolded on Wednesday morning at the newly inaugurated KT 22 peak, prompting immediate rescue efforts involving patrol and mountain operations teams. Despite the Sierra Avalanche Center’s warning of considerable avalanche danger due to weak snow layers, the tragedy ensued. While the resort is scheduled to reopen, the area surrounding KT 22 will remain cordoned off for investigations.

Survivor Stories

One survivor’s harrowing experience sheds light on the terrifying event. She recounted being buried under the avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort, the daring rescue efforts by a stranger, and the emotional aftermath of the incident. The story gives a first-hand perspective of the terrifying ordeal faced by those caught in the avalanche.

Rescue Efforts

The rescue operation saw the involvement of over 100 personnel, including teams from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Olympic Valley Fire, and the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue agency. The rescue efforts also witnessed advanced skiers digging relentlessly to free a trapped individual. This event has highlighted the perilous conditions of high slopes, snow cover, and wind hazards in the region, prompting additional avalanche control measures after a second avalanche near the Wolverine Bowl on the Alpine side the following day.

While the exact number of individuals trapped by the avalanche is not yet ascertained, there have been reports of multiple injuries. The ongoing situation is evolving, and further details are awaited as the story continues to develop.

0
Accidents Sports United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
18 mins ago
Fire Causes Massive Losses in Benin City: Accidental or Foul Play?
In the early hours of Thursday, a fire broke out in Benin City, Edo State, wreaking havoc in a commercial building and causing significant financial loss. A considerable number of shops, primarily dealing in used clothes and foodstuffs, were engulfed in the blaze. Fire Outbreak and Material Damage The fire began around 4 am opposite
Fire Causes Massive Losses in Benin City: Accidental or Foul Play?
Tragedy Strikes Cass County: Wild Animal Collision Results in Double Motorcycle Fatality
23 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes Cass County: Wild Animal Collision Results in Double Motorcycle Fatality
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
23 mins ago
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
Tragic Death of Young Tree Trimmer Shocks Naples Community
19 mins ago
Tragic Death of Young Tree Trimmer Shocks Naples Community
Anfield grapples with Major Road Closure Following Reported Crash
22 mins ago
Anfield grapples with Major Road Closure Following Reported Crash
Fire Incident Leads to Closure of Kinghorne Road in Dundee
23 mins ago
Fire Incident Leads to Closure of Kinghorne Road in Dundee
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
5 mins
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
6 mins
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
9 mins
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
14 mins
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
18 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
18 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
19 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
19 mins
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
19 mins
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app