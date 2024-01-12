Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

A deadly avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, California, has triggered a comprehensive search and rescue operation. The event occurred near the GS Gully region of the KT-22 lift, resulting in several individuals being engulfed by the snow. Emergency services, alongside numerous agencies, are at the scene to manage the situation. In the aftermath of the avalanche, lift operations at both Palisades Tahoe and the adjacent Alpine resort have been halted for the day.

Detailed Account of the Avalanche

The avalanche led to one confirmed fatality, multiple injuries, and several individuals being buried under the snowfall. The calamity unfolded on Wednesday morning at the newly inaugurated KT 22 peak, prompting immediate rescue efforts involving patrol and mountain operations teams. Despite the Sierra Avalanche Center’s warning of considerable avalanche danger due to weak snow layers, the tragedy ensued. While the resort is scheduled to reopen, the area surrounding KT 22 will remain cordoned off for investigations.

Survivor Stories

One survivor’s harrowing experience sheds light on the terrifying event. She recounted being buried under the avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort, the daring rescue efforts by a stranger, and the emotional aftermath of the incident. The story gives a first-hand perspective of the terrifying ordeal faced by those caught in the avalanche.

Rescue Efforts

The rescue operation saw the involvement of over 100 personnel, including teams from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Olympic Valley Fire, and the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue agency. The rescue efforts also witnessed advanced skiers digging relentlessly to free a trapped individual. This event has highlighted the perilous conditions of high slopes, snow cover, and wind hazards in the region, prompting additional avalanche control measures after a second avalanche near the Wolverine Bowl on the Alpine side the following day.

While the exact number of individuals trapped by the avalanche is not yet ascertained, there have been reports of multiple injuries. The ongoing situation is evolving, and further details are awaited as the story continues to develop.