en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm

As a massive winter storm swept across the western United States on January 10, 2024, it left behind a tragic tale of destruction at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe, California. An avalanche, triggered by heavy snowfall and high avalanche risk, claimed the life of a skier, marking the first U.S. avalanche death of the season.

The Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe

The deadly avalanche occurred near the KT-22 lift, known for its steep and challenging terrain, making it a preferred spot for expert skiers. Four people were caught in the slide, and a 66-year-old skier couldn’t survive the onslaught. The following day, another avalanche struck the same area, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

The resort had been buzzing with enthusiasts ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. However, the joy quickly turned into fear as the avalanche warning signs became a reality. The resort authorities had cautioned about the considerable avalanche risk in the area, but the tragedy couldn’t be averted.

Understanding Avalanches and Their Dangers

Avalanches are not random occurrences. They typically require a slope of 30 degrees or more and layers of snow, with most fatalities caused by slabs of snow breaking away. The danger lies not just in the immediate impact but also in the aftermath, as victims can be buried under the snow, leading to fatal outcomes. According to experts, 90% of avalanches causing injuries or deaths are triggered by the victims or someone in their group.

Mitigating Avalanche Risks

Ski resorts, including the Palisades Tahoe, have protocols to mitigate avalanche risks. One of the common measures is remote detonations to trigger slides manually, ensuring that the slopes remain as safe as possible for the skiers. Despite common misconceptions, loud noises like yelling do not typically cause avalanches. However, extremely loud noises, such as explosions, could trigger avalanches in unstable conditions.

The tragic incident at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort is a stark reminder of the risks associated with winter sports, especially in extreme weather conditions. On average, about 28 people die in U.S. avalanches annually, with 30 deaths reported last winter involving various winter sports activities. As rescue crews continue their work and the resort assesses the terrain for safety, the story of this deadly avalanche serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable power of nature.

0
Sports United States Weather
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
59 seconds ago
NFL's Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock
In a surprising turn of events, the world of sports journalism has found itself caught in a whirlwind of controversy. A public feud, initially between fellow commentators Jason Whitlock and Stephen A. Smith, has now escalated into a broader conflict, drawing in NFL star receiver Tyreek Hill and other established figures in the sports media
NFL's Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
5 mins ago
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
5 mins ago
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
2 mins ago
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
3 mins ago
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
3 mins ago
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
Latest Headlines
World News
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
25 seconds
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
29 seconds
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
39 seconds
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
NFL's Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock
59 seconds
NFL's Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
1 min
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
1 min
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
2 mins
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
2 mins
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
2 mins
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
23 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
44 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app