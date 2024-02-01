Deadline Day Transfers: Benrahma Heads to Lyon, Fornals Set for Real Betis

In the midst of the deadline day transfer window, West Ham United's manager, David Moyes, addressed the imminent departures of Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals. Benrahma, the Algerian winger, is currently in France for a medical to seal his loan move to Olympique Lyonnais, while Spanish midfielder Fornals is poised to join La Liga side Real Betis for a fee of £6.8 million.

Benrahma's Farewell to West Ham

Benrahma's journey with West Ham began in 2021 when he signed from Brentford. Despite notching up 110 appearances and contributing 15 goals and 16 assists, his playing time this season has been limited. With only six starts and a total of 615 minutes on the pitch, he has provided a solitary assist with no goals, leading to the decision of a loan move to Lyon. The deal, worth £17 million, includes an initial loan fee and a buy option, potentially giving Benrahma the opportunity to revive his career with the seven-time French champions.

Fornals Heads to Real Betis

Meanwhile, Fornals is set to return to his home country, Spain, by joining Real Betis. The deal, reportedly worth £6.8 million, comes as a result of the midfielder's sporadic appearances in West Ham's squad, prompting the need for a move to secure more regular playing time.

Moyes on an Awkward Transfer Day

Despite the frenzied transfer activities, Moyes admitted that it was a rather awkward day to discuss transfers. The Hammers were gearing up for a crucial match against Bournemouth, which eventually ended in a 1-1 draw. West Ham's new signing, Kalvin Phillips, inadvertently set up an early goal for Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke but James Ward-Prowse later equalised for West Ham from the penalty spot. Moyes acknowledged that Phillips, who has seen limited action at Manchester City over the past 18 months, started slow but gradually found his footing in the match. However, Moyes expressed dissatisfaction with the team's overall performance, hinting at the need for further strategic changes.