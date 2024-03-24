De La Salle Triumphs Over Ateneo, First to Enter UAAP Season 86 Baseball Final 4

MANILA -- De La Salle University made a significant leap in the UAAP Season 86 baseball tournament by becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the Final 4, following a nail-biting 6-5 victory against traditional rival Ateneo de Manila University. The intense match, held Sunday at the UP Baseball Field, witnessed the Green Batters overcoming a late deficit to secure the provisional solo lead with a 6-3 win-loss record, putting them in a prime position to vie for a third consecutive championship.

Strategic Comeback in the Eighth Inning

In a game where momentum swung like a pendulum, De La Salle showcased their championship mettle by turning the tide in the eighth inning. Trailing 4-5, the team capitalized on Ateneo's pitching woes, which saw substitute pitcher Gab Francisco hit by pitches, leading to his replacement. The strategic move to intentionally walk Lord Aragorn De Vera loaded the bases, setting the stage for JR Samuel's pivotal two-run single, which ultimately sealed the win for the Green Batters. This crucial moment underscored De La Salle's resilience and ability to exploit scoring opportunities under pressure.

Early Lead and Ateneo's Fightback

The match began with De La Salle sprinting out of the gates, amassing four runs in the first inning, putting Ateneo's starter Manuel Senador in a tight spot. However, the Blue Eagles demonstrated their fighting spirit by clawing back into the game with runs in the second and third innings. Led by Joaquin Mendoza and Ethan Mitschiener, Ateneo momentarily took a 5-4 lead, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the game. Yet, the entrance of Season 85 Finals MVP Joshua Pineda as pitcher for De La Salle turned the tide, effectively silencing Ateneo's hitters and setting the stage for the dramatic eighth inning comeback.

Implications for the Final 4

This victory not only solidifies De La Salle's position in the Final 4 but also ends Ateneo's three-game winning streak, placing them in a precarious position with a 5-4 record. The match's outcome has significant implications for the tournament's dynamics, as Ateneo now trails behind the National University Bulldogs. As the first team to secure a Final 4 berth, De La Salle not only reaffirms their status as title contenders but also sets a high competitive bar for the remaining teams. The road to the championship is now clearer for the Green Batters, but the battle for the remaining Final 4 spots remains fiercely contested, promising more thrilling baseball action in the UAAP Season 86.