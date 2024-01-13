De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney’s Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle

In a high-stakes Premier League encounter, Manchester City clinched an exhilarating 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park. The match unfolded as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the beautiful game, with Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian maestro, taking center stage.

De Bruyne’s Dramatic Return

Making a remarkable comeback from a five-month injury layoff, De Bruyne was introduced off the bench. The game was balanced precariously, and the City fans held their collective breath. De Bruyne didn’t disappoint. He not only equalized the score but also supplied the decisive pass for Oscar Bobb’s last-minute winner.

Record Equalled, History Made

This performance marked De Bruyne’s 102nd assist in the league, drawing him level with Wayne Rooney’s record. This feat positions him alongside Rooney as the third highest assist provider in Premier League history, albeit still behind Ryan Giggs’ seemingly insurmountable record of 162 assists.

The Implications of Victory

Manchester City’s victory catapulted them into second place. Newcastle, despite their valiant efforts, remain in the 10th spot, their gap to the European qualification spots widening. The match also saw Rodri reach an impressive milestone of 50 games unbeaten, a testament to the team’s resilience and consistency.

De Bruyne’s performance underscored the profound impact he has on Pep Guardiola’s team. Moreover, it highlighted the challenges Newcastle face moving forward. As the Premier League takes a break for FA Cup action, Newcastle’s focus must now shift to their impending clash with Fulham, a vital match to keep their European aspirations alive. Meanwhile, Manchester City prepares to defend their FA Cup title against Tottenham, riding high on their recent victory and De Bruyne’s sensational return.