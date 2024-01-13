en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney’s Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney’s Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle

In a high-stakes Premier League encounter, Manchester City clinched an exhilarating 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park. The match unfolded as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the beautiful game, with Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian maestro, taking center stage.

De Bruyne’s Dramatic Return

Making a remarkable comeback from a five-month injury layoff, De Bruyne was introduced off the bench. The game was balanced precariously, and the City fans held their collective breath. De Bruyne didn’t disappoint. He not only equalized the score but also supplied the decisive pass for Oscar Bobb’s last-minute winner.

Record Equalled, History Made

This performance marked De Bruyne’s 102nd assist in the league, drawing him level with Wayne Rooney’s record. This feat positions him alongside Rooney as the third highest assist provider in Premier League history, albeit still behind Ryan Giggs’ seemingly insurmountable record of 162 assists.

The Implications of Victory

Manchester City’s victory catapulted them into second place. Newcastle, despite their valiant efforts, remain in the 10th spot, their gap to the European qualification spots widening. The match also saw Rodri reach an impressive milestone of 50 games unbeaten, a testament to the team’s resilience and consistency.

De Bruyne’s performance underscored the profound impact he has on Pep Guardiola’s team. Moreover, it highlighted the challenges Newcastle face moving forward. As the Premier League takes a break for FA Cup action, Newcastle’s focus must now shift to their impending clash with Fulham, a vital match to keep their European aspirations alive. Meanwhile, Manchester City prepares to defend their FA Cup title against Tottenham, riding high on their recent victory and De Bruyne’s sensational return.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
5 mins ago
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 is set to kick off in grand style, with Ivory Coast hosting the prestigious football tournament. This event, the 34th edition of AFCON, has been rescheduled to run from 13 January to 11 February 2024, due to concerns over adverse weather conditions. The tournament’s opening match sees the
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
58 mins ago
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
Ivory Coast Opens AFCON 2023 with First Goal: A Positive Start Amid Controversy
1 hour ago
Ivory Coast Opens AFCON 2023 with First Goal: A Positive Start Amid Controversy
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
40 mins ago
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
Masterful De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Dramatic Win Over Newcastle United
41 mins ago
Masterful De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Dramatic Win Over Newcastle United
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
57 mins ago
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
Latest Headlines
World News
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
34 seconds
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
3 mins
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
4 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
5 mins
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
5 mins
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
5 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
5 mins
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
6 mins
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
6 mins
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app