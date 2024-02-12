DAZN Streams Joseph Diaz Jr. vs Jesus Perez Fight: A Premium Sports Platform

DAZN: A Platform for Streaming Premium Sports - Joseph Diaz Jr. vs Jesus Perez

In the world of sports streaming, DAZN is making waves with its extensive coverage and high-quality content. On February 12, 2024, boxing enthusiasts from over 200 countries will have the opportunity to witness the much-anticipated super welterweight fight between Joseph Diaz Jr. and Jesus Perez, exclusively streamed live on DAZN.

DAZN: The Go-To Destination for Premium Sports

DAZN has quickly established itself as a leading platform for streaming premium sports, with a specialization in boxing and fighting events. The streaming service offers a vast library of content, tailored to the preferences of its users across various locations.

In the UK, users can subscribe to DAZN for £19.99 per month with a monthly rolling option or £9.99 per month with a 12-month commitment. Across the pond, American sports fans can enjoy DAZN's offerings for $24.99 per month or $19.99 per month with a 12-month commitment.

Although DAZN does not offer a free trial in either country, users can cancel their accounts at any time, providing flexibility and convenience.

Access DAZN Anytime, Anywhere

DAZN can be accessed through its website or via the app on iOS and Android devices, ensuring that sports fans can stay connected and enjoy their favorite events, no matter where they are.

To sign up for DAZN in the UK, users can follow these simple steps:

Visit the DAZN website Click on the "Sign Up" button Enter your personal information and payment details Select your preferred subscription plan Confirm your account and start streaming

Similarly, American users can sign up for DAZN by following these steps:

Visit the DAZN website Click on the "Start Your Free Trial" button (Note: There is currently no free trial available in the US. Users will be prompted to select a subscription plan after clicking the button.) Enter your personal information and payment details Select your preferred subscription plan Confirm your account and start streaming

Ardreal Holmes Jr. vs Marlon Harrington: A Clash of Titans

In addition to the Joseph Diaz Jr. vs Jesus Perez fight, DAZN will also be streaming the super welterweight bout between Ardreal Holmes Jr. and Marlon Harrington. This event, set to take place on the same day, will showcase the raw talent and skill of these two formidable fighters.

With DAZN's commitment to delivering premium sports content, fans can look forward to an exciting and unforgettable viewing experience.

However, it is important to note that due to the terms and conditions, users cannot watch DAZN abroad via a VPN or access sports that are not available in their location. This ensures that the streaming service remains compliant with broadcasting rights and regulations.

As DAZN continues to expand its reach and offerings, sports fans around the world can anticipate even more thrilling events and top-tier content in the future.