Sports

Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
In a recent display of athletic prowess, Dayton Flyers’ junior forward, DaRon Holmes II, has been named the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week. His commendable performance emerged in a game against Longwood, guiding the Flyers to a 78-69 victory at UD Arena.

Sparkling Performance

DaRon Holmes, known for his exceptional skill set, demonstrated why he is considered one of the top players in the conference. He scored an impressive 27 points and secured 10 rebounds, making 9 of 13 field goals and hitting 3 of his 5 attempted three-pointers. This stellar performance marked his second-highest point total for the season and raised his scoring average to 17.7.

Impact on the Conference

With this achievement, Holmes has solidified his place as the fourth leading scorer in the Atlantic 10 Conference. His contribution has been instrumental in Dayton’s impressive 10-2 record as they gear up to embark on their A-10 play against Davidson.

Accumulating Accolades

Already a two-time A-10 first-team selectee, Holmes now sits at 1,285 career points, placing him 30th in the school’s all-time scoring list. This season, Dayton guards Nate Santos and Kobe Elvis have also received player of the week honors, showing the collective strength of this Flyers’ roster.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

