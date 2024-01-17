Dayle Rooney Joins Bohemians as League of Ireland Doubles Live Broadcasts

Dayle Rooney, the 25-year-old footballer, has made a significant leap in his career by signing with Bohemians, a move that transitions him from part-time to full-time professional football. This decision allows Rooney to leave behind his previous club, Drogheda United, and his job as a roofer, giving him the opportunity to focus exclusively on his football career and support his young family.

Rooney's Journey from Ballymun to Bohemians

Rooney, a native of Ballymun, is no stranger to the prestige and fan following of Bohemians. He acknowledges the club's significance in the community and looks forward to the challenges that lie ahead. He fondly recollects his successful stint at Shelbourne, where he helped secure two First Division titles, and expresses gratitude for the supportive atmosphere at Drogheda.

Looking Forward to Challenges and Successes

Rooney is set to return to Drogheda as a Bohemians player on March 4th, and he hopes to be welcomed warmly by a club he holds in high regard. His aspirations with Bohemians include building upon the positive aspects of the previous season and maintaining a strong performance throughout the current one. He aims to surpass the previous season's results, which saw Bohemians finish in sixth place and suffer a loss in the FAI Cup Final.

A New Chapter in Rooney's Football Career

As the new season unfolds, Rooney is excited about his full-time football career and is eager for his young daughters to watch him play. Starting with a live broadcast of the Bohemians match against Galway United on April 1st, Rooney's games will be part of Virgin Media's coverage of 14 live Premier Division matches, a significant increase from the previous season's seven.

Increased Exposure for the League of Ireland

The League of Ireland, in partnership with Virgin Media, has announced plans to broadcast 14 live matches throughout the 2024 SSE Airtricity Premier Division season, doubling the number of matches aired in 2023. This shift in scheduling, which includes airing live matches on Monday nights and trialling others on Thursdays, is a departure from the traditional Friday night scheduling offered by the League of Ireland.

Mark Scanlon, the League of Ireland director, is delighted with the increased coverage, which aims to give more exposure to league players and clubs. However, he admits that about half of the club grounds are not suitable for live broadcasts due to dilapidated facilities. Scanlon is hopeful about improving these facilities, thereby increasing the value of the broadcast deal and enhancing exposure for the league.