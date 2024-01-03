en English
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
In a riveting District 23-6A girls basketball encounter, Dawson High School clinched a significant victory against Alief Taylor, with a final scoreline of 50-44. Dawson, boasting a record of 20-6 and a district record of 3-1, managed to hold their lead throughout the game, despite facing a challenging fourth quarter. Alief Taylor, currently at 16-8 and 2-2 in the district, managed to whittle down a 14-point deficit to a mere two points with just 1:15 left on the clock.

Key Contributing Players

Several key players from Dawson, including Jaylynn Perez, Kendall Ford, and Tycee Thibeaux, stepped up to the occasion, sinking critical free throws in the final moments to secure their team’s victory. Ford, who concluded the game with 17 points, conceded that Dawson’s fourth-quarter struggles were attributed to both offensive and defensive lapses.

On the other side, Nataliyah Gray, Taylor’s junior post, delivered an exceptional performance with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and a block, despite facing double and triple teams.

Free Throws: A Game Changer

Dawson demonstrated exceptional proficiency at free throws, making 20 out of a total 26 attempts. This played a pivotal role in their victory, while Taylor managed 5 successful attempts out of 7.

The Significance of Victory

The win held particular significance for Dawson as it served as redemption for two narrow losses to Taylor in the previous season, including a game where Gray scored a staggering 25 points. With this morale-boosting win, Dawson is now concentrating on strengthening team chemistry and momentum to face off against other dominant teams in their district.

