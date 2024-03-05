Davie's JV Baseball Team Clinches Season Opener Against Alexander Central with a 6-2 Victory

On February 27, Davie's Junior Varsity baseball team marked a strong start to their season, securing a 6-2 victory at home against Alexander Central. The game, which was called off after four and a half innings due to the time limit, showcased standout performances from pitcher Colin Harrison, hitter Logan Allen, and catcher Tanner Steinour, whose defensive prowess turned the tide in Davie's favor.

Key Moments Lead to Davie's Victory

The match was evenly poised at 1-1 before Davie's pivotal third inning. An initial error followed by Allen's single set the stage for a series of plays that saw Hayden Potts score, pushing Davie ahead. The inning concluded with Steinour's RBI single, extending Davie's lead to 3-1. The team's momentum continued into the fourth, culminating in a 6-1 advantage before Alexander Central's attempt at a comeback in the fifth.

Defensive Play of the Game

A crucial moment unfolded in the fifth inning when Alexander Central posed a significant threat with runners at second and third. A potential shift in the game's outcome was averted thanks to a stellar defensive play by Steinour. An imperfect throw from Allen found Steinour, who adeptly blocked the ball and tagged the runner, maintaining Davie's 6-2 lead. Coach Joey Anderson praised Steinour's unconventional yet effective approach, highlighting his critical role in the team's victory.

Outstanding Performances

Colin Harrison's debut was marked by a strong pitching performance, delivering three hitless innings and striking out six. Offensively, Allen shone with two hits from two at-bats and a walk. Contributions also came from Potts, Steinour, Josh Fisher, and Bubby Byington, all adding to the team's successful offensive strategy. Coach Anderson commended the players' efforts, particularly noting the key defensive plays and batting prowess displayed during the game.

With a mix of nine sophomores and 14 freshmen, Coach Brandon Thalasinos' young team has demonstrated their potential early in the season. Their victory over Alexander Central not only sets a positive tone but also highlights the depth of talent within the team. As the season progresses, this opening win will undoubtedly serve as both a confidence booster and a foundation for the team's development and strategies in upcoming games.