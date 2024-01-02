Davie Swim Team Makes Waves at Sawyer Invitational

Continuing their triumphant season, the Davie boys swim team delivered an extraordinary performance at the 12th-annual Robert Sawyer Invitational held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on December 21. The competition was fierce, with 22 teams vying for the top spot, but the Davie boys held their own, securing eighth place with a commendable score of 189 points. They outperformed their Central Piedmont Conference (CPC) rivals, with the exception of Reagan High School, which claimed first place with an impressive 462 points.

Amidst Intense Competition

Other contenders from the CPC included Mt. Tabor, West Forsyth, and Reynolds, who finished ninth, twelfth, and sixteenth respectively. Yet, the Davie boys’ performance was not only about scoring points. It was a demonstration of hard work, improvement, and dedication. The team recorded an impressive 27 personal-best and 19 season-best times, signifying significant progress.

Coaches Praise Team’s Performance

Coach Lance White and Assistant Coach Tak Hirata were full of praise for their team. They highlighted their exceptional performance at the mid-season focus meet as a testament to the team’s dedication and work ethic. The words of the coaches were not just empty praise. The results spoke for themselves.

Standout Performances

Earnhardt Harris, a standout swimmer, pushed the team to new heights. He not only secured a regional berth with his second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, but also contributed to breaking the 200 medley relay school record. Aiden Davis, Logan Zuleger, and Zach Hirata were his comrades in this record-breaking feat. Additionally, Bryce Harnsberger, Hirata, Davis, and Harris capped off the meet by shattering the 200 freestyle relay school record. Other top ten finishes included individual and relay events, with several swimmers qualifying for the regional. The Davie girls’ team also made their mark, finishing 18th overall, with top 20 finishes in four events, including individual and relay races.

As the Davie swim team continues to make waves, their performance at the Robert Sawyer Invitational only reinforces their commitment to excellence. The team’s hard work, perseverance, and camaraderie have proven to be the winning combination in their journey towards triumph.