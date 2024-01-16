Davie High School Wrestling Team Dominates Rival West Forsyth in Unprecedented Victory

In an unexpected deviation from their historically close contests, the wrestling teams from Davie and West Forsyth High Schools, both stalwarts of the Central Piedmont Conference, clashed on January 11. This time, Davie emerged as the dominant force, trouncing West Forsyth with a resounding 70-3 victory. Despite the lopsided scoreline, the essence of this long-standing rivalry remained intact, marked by mutual respect and shared histories.

Davie's Dominance and West Forsyth's Rebuilding Phase

While the match was marked by Davie's dominance, the spirit of sportsmanship was evident in the words of Davie's coach, Josh Stanley. He expressed his respect for West Forsyth's new coach, Timmy Allen, a former Davie wrestling standout and coach. Allen's influence on Davie's wrestlers has been significant, having coached many of them in the past. The night was punctuated by ten pins from Davie wrestlers across various weight classes, contributing to their commanding victory. In addition, the match served as a special Senior Night for eight Davie wrestlers, further amplifying the team's morale.

Shared Legacy and Future Aspirations

Despite the rivalry, several coaches from both teams share a common thread - they wrestled under the legendary Buddy Lowery at Davie. Lowery, with an impressive record of 913 victories, lauded the current coaches for their commitment to wrestling. In his eyes, their dedication is a testament to the enduring legacy of Davie wrestling. Davie's victory puts them on track to clinch their first league title since 2021, evidencing the team's depth and the potential they hold for a state title. The competition within the team for starting spots remains stiff, reflecting the wealth of talent at their disposal.

West Forsyth's Girls' Team Shines

On the other hand, West Forsyth is currently in a rebuilding phase under Allen. Despite the men's team's loss, the West Forsyth girls' team put up a robust performance, defeating Davie 57-12. This victory underscores the potential of the female wrestlers and the future of the West Forsyth wrestling program. As the teams continue their journey in the conference, the spirit of this rivalry promises to endure, fueling the ambitions of both Davie and West Forsyth.