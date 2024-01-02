Davie Girls’ Basketball Team Triumphs at Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic

In a masterstroke of athletic prowess and teamwork, the Davie girls’ basketball team clinched the coveted championship at the Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic held at Ledford. Triumphing over East Davidson with an assertive 63-38 victory on December 29, the team etched a momentous chapter in their basketball journey.

A Marked Improvement

This victory marks a significant leap from the previous year when Davie had to settle for second place in the same tournament. The win has bolstered their current season record to a commendable 7-4, while East Davidson’s stands at an even 7-7. The seeds of Davie’s victory were sown early in the second quarter when they set in motion a dominant 22-7 run, building a 34-18 lead by halftime.

The Gap Widens

There was no respite for East Davidson in the second half of the game as the gap only continued to widen, solidifying Davie’s control over the match and effectively sealing their opponent’s fate.

Star Performers

Emerging as the tournament’s most valuable player was Bailey Aderhold, who scored 16 points in the championship game and amassed a total of 51 points over the three-day event, including an impressive 15 three-pointers. Avarie Martin and Malayka Rankin also made significant contributions to Davie’s win and were rightfully recognized on the all-tournament team.

Despite a shooting percentage of 33 percent, Davie’s win can be attributed to their ability to create more shot opportunities and put up a robust defensive performance. This effectively limited East Davidson to a shooting success rate of just 26 percent, underlining Davie’s dominance on the court.