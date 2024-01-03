en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

David Warner’s Plea for Stolen ‘Baggy Green’ Sparks Humor and Sympathy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
David Warner’s Plea for Stolen ‘Baggy Green’ Sparks Humor and Sympathy

In a stirring turn of events, Australian cricket star David Warner has lost his much-cherished ‘baggy green’ cap, a symbol steeped in national pride and often the crown of Australian Test cricketers. Warner, distraught over the theft of his cap during transit by Qantas, turned to Instagram, the social media platform, to request aid in locating his prized possession.

Warner’s Plea for His Lost ‘Baggy Green’

The 37-year-old batter made a public announcement about his cap’s disappearance ahead of his final Test match against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground. The cap, he revealed, had been pilfered from his backpack during the journey to Sydney. In a heart-tugging bid to reclaim his lost treasure, Warner offered to exchange his backpack for the return of the cap.

A Humorous Response from an Unlikely Source

In a surprising twist, Warner’s post elicited a waggish response from Schapelle Corby, a woman famously imprisoned for drug smuggling in Indonesia. Corby’s comment, which alluded to her own experience with lost baggage, tickled the funny bone of many Australians, garnering over 9,000 likes.

Reactions and Support from Fans and Fellow Cricketers

While some found humor in Corby’s jest and Warner’s predicament, others expressed sincere sympathy and hope for the cap’s return. The post stirred considerable attention, with a slew of fans and fellow cricketers reaching out in support of Warner. Pakistan captain Shan Masood even called for a ‘country-wide search’ for the missing caps, emphasizing their significance to cricketers.

Despite the loss, Warner is set to play his 112th and final Test for Australia against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The cap theft has added an unexpected layer of drama to Warner’s farewell match, making it a hot topic in the cricketing world. Whether or not the cap will be returned remains to be seen, but the incident has certainly amplified the anticipation of Warner’s last Test appearance.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NBN Faces Historic Downturn as Australians React to Price Hikes

By Geeta Pillai

United Cup Unfolds: Highlights and Controversies From the Australian Tennis Showdown

By Salman Khan

South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand

By Salman Khan

State Intervention against Piracy: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Government Seeks Balance in Managing Cost-of-Living Pressur ...
@Australia · 16 mins
Australian Government Seeks Balance in Managing Cost-of-Living Pressur ...
heart comment 0
2024: What’s in Store for Australia’s Property Market?

By Geeta Pillai

2024: What's in Store for Australia's Property Market?
Affordable Australian Suburbs Emerge as Safe Havens Amid Record Property Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Affordable Australian Suburbs Emerge as Safe Havens Amid Record Property Prices
Five Top Exchange-Traded Funds to Consider on the ASX in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Five Top Exchange-Traded Funds to Consider on the ASX in 2024
AER Considers Default Market Offer Amid Rising Solar Costs

By Geeta Pillai

AER Considers Default Market Offer Amid Rising Solar Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE's Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling
1 min
WWE's Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling
Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise
6 mins
Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise
New Year's Resolutions: Prioritizing Mental Health for a Healthier 2024
6 mins
New Year's Resolutions: Prioritizing Mental Health for a Healthier 2024
New York's Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates
6 mins
New York's Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
7 mins
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
7 mins
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
7 mins
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
7 mins
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
7 mins
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
29 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app