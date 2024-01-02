en English
Australia

David Warner’s Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
In a poignant moment for Australian cricket, legends David Warner and Usman Khawaja are preparing for their final Test match together against Pakistan. Warner, an icon of the sport, and Khawaja, his childhood friend and fellow cricketer, have shared a close bond both on and off the field since their early days in cricket. The upcoming third Test against Pakistan will mark the last time the pair will open the batting for Australia, a significant event for both players and their families.

Emotional Farewell for Warner

Warner’s final Test match is set to be an emotional event. The Australian cricketer’s iconic baggy green cap was stolen during transit from Melbourne to Sydney, a cap holding sentimental value for Warner as it is given to Australian internationals on the morning of their test debut. Notwithstanding this setback, Warner’s focus remains on his farewell Test match at his home ground, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In an illustrious career spanning 111 Test matches, Warner accumulated 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, including 26 centuries and a career-high score of 335 not out. He retires from the 50-over format as the sixth-highest run-scorer in Australian ODI history, having scored 6,932 runs from his 161 matches, and a two-time World Cup winner. While announcing his retirement from One-Day Internationals, Warner expressed his willingness to play franchise cricket overseas and remain in Australia’s Big Bash League.

A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship

Usman Khawaja’s wife, Rachel Khawaja, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note reflecting on the 31-year friendship between Warner and Khawaja. She expressed gratitude for the bond their families share and paid tribute to Warner, whom she described as one of the game’s all-time greats. Her post included a picture of the two families together, highlighting their close connection and the significance of the moment for both players as they prepare to step onto the field together for the final time.

Final Test Match against Pakistan

The upcoming third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground is more than just a game for Warner and Khawaja; it’s the culmination of a shared journey that started in their childhood. Warner made a public plea for the return of his baggy green cap after they went missing from his bag while being transported from Melbourne. Despite this, the Australian team remains unchanged for the SCG clash with Pakistan. The match promises to be an emotional farewell for two of Australia’s most accomplished cricketers, and a testament to their enduring friendship and shared commitment to the sport they love.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

