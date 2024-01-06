en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

David Warner Signs Off Test Career with Celebratory Fifty at SCG

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:53 am EST
David Warner Signs Off Test Career with Celebratory Fifty at SCG

David Warner, one of Australia’s most prolific cricketers, bid adieu to Test cricket after a stunning career, leaving behind an indelible mark. His swansong came at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against Pakistan, punctuated by a pivotal fifty that celebrated his illustrious journey in the most fitting manner.

Warner’s Legacy

Warner’s Test career, spanning over 100 matches, culminated with an impressive tally: 8786 runs, an average of 44.59, a strike rate of 70.26, 26 centuries, and 37 fifties. This formidable record places him fifth on Australia’s all-time Test run-scorers list. His final innings was a testament to his aggressive and game-changing batting style, earning him a standing ovation from over 20,000 spectators at the SCG.

(Read Also: David Warner’s Missing Baggy Green Caps Mysteriously Found)

Farewell to a Champion

A myriad of gestures honored Warner’s immense contribution to Australian cricket. He led the team onto the field, received a guard of honor from the Pakistani team, and donned his original baggy green cap for one last time. His retirement leaves a significant void in the Australian team, a fact acknowledged by captain Pat Cummins. The camaraderie and respect Warner has garnered over the years were evident in the emotional moments shared with teammates, particularly Usman Khawaja.

(Read Also: Patrick Reed’s Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed Again: A Blow for the Golfer)

Final Innings Drama

Warner’s last match was not devoid of dramatic moments. He survived a close lbw decision before finally being dismissed lbw by Sajid Khan. The dismissal marked the end of Warner’s extraordinary Test career, met with applause and admiration from the crowd, teammates, and opponents alike. His final walk-off was a testament to his enduring impact on the game, leaving a legacy that future generations of cricketers will aspire to emulate.

Read More 

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
10 mins ago
Operation Rampart: NSW Police and Sydney Trains Crack Down on 'Buffer Riding'
New South Wales (NSW) Police, in collaboration with Sydney Trains, has embarked on a significant operation, named Operation Rampart, to curb illegal activities rampant across the train network during the summer season. Launched in November, this operation aims at nipping in the bud behaviours such as anti-social conduct, assaults, property offenses, and specifically, ‘buffer riding’.
Operation Rampart: NSW Police and Sydney Trains Crack Down on 'Buffer Riding'
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
13 mins ago
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
Mark McGowan's Beachfront Home Under Offer; A Gateway to Quality Digital Content
15 mins ago
Mark McGowan's Beachfront Home Under Offer; A Gateway to Quality Digital Content
Golden Globe Awards: Australian Actresses Triumph, 'Barbie' Breaks Box Office Records
10 mins ago
Golden Globe Awards: Australian Actresses Triumph, 'Barbie' Breaks Box Office Records
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
11 mins ago
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
Bankstown Hospital Assault: Woman Critical, Man Charged Following Alleged Rampage
13 mins ago
Bankstown Hospital Assault: Woman Critical, Man Charged Following Alleged Rampage
Latest Headlines
World News
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
15 seconds
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
53 seconds
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
1 min
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
1 min
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
2 mins
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
Bipartisan Concerns Arise Over Secrecy of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospital Stay
3 mins
Bipartisan Concerns Arise Over Secrecy of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospital Stay
South Africa's ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Look Ahead
4 mins
South Africa's ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Look Ahead
Nutrigenomics: A New Age of Personalized Diets
4 mins
Nutrigenomics: A New Age of Personalized Diets
A Landmark Year for Malta: A Global Role Amidst Domestic Challenges
5 mins
A Landmark Year for Malta: A Global Role Amidst Domestic Challenges
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app