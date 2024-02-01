David Turnbull Bids Farewell to Celtic, Joins Cardiff City

Midfield maestro David Turnbull, aged 24, has wrapped up his transfer from Celtic to Cardiff City, with the deal reported to be worth £2 million. Turnbull's contract with Celtic was on the brink of expiration, and amidst speculation linking him with a host of clubs, Cardiff City triumphed in securing his signature.

End of an Era at Celtic

Across 134 appearances for Celtic, Turnbull averaged less than an hour per match. His tenure at Celtic saw him initially playing regularly under the stewardship of manager Neil Lennon. He was a crucial cog in Ange Postecoglou's setup during his early tenure, but a hamstring injury dealt a blow to his momentum. In Postecoglou's second season, Turnbull found himself on the periphery, managing to complete 90 minutes only twice in the entire season. This pattern persisted under Brendan Rodgers, resulting in limited game time for the midfielder.

Seeking Pastures New

Former Celtic luminary, John Hartson, opined that a move away from Celtic was the best route for Turnbull to revitalise his career and secure regular first-team football. Despite his sporadic appearances at Celtic, Turnbull is still viewed as a potential contender for Scotland's Euro squad. He has already earned five caps under national team coach Steve Clarke and was one of the three uncapped players to receive a call-up for the Euro 2020 squad.

Turnbull's Future at Cardiff City

Cardiff City's manager, Erol Bulut, expressed confidence that the deal for Turnbull would be sealed before the transfer window closed. The Cardiff City boss believes Turnbull, despite his struggles with injuries at Celtic, will bolster the Welsh side's midfield with his offensive prowess and creativity. Pundit Leanne Crichton echoed similar sentiments, stating that the move was more about the player seeking new opportunities and Celtic capitalizing on his market value before his contract expired.