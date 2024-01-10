David Moyes’ Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland’s Jack Clarke in Focus

David Moyes, the beleaguered manager of Sunderland, currently languishing at the bottom of the Premier League, is in New York with his squad, strategizing on how to stave off relegation. However, Moyes has found himself unwittingly caught in the crossfire of social media banter during the Champions League last 16 first leg match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal, a match dominated by Bayern with a 5-1 triumph.

Moyes’ Past Decision Resurfaces

The chatter on social media circles around a decision Moyes made in 2013, during his tenure as the manager of Manchester United. As per reports, notably from Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, Moyes had the chance to secure Thiago Alcantara from Barcelona. However, he chose not to, casting doubts on Thiago’s capability to perform in the Premier League.

Thiago’s Performance Ignites Discussion

This decision is back under the microscope after Thiago’s outstanding performance against Arsenal. Thiago showcased his prowess by scoring twice and assisting Thomas Muller, a performance that has put Moyes’ past decision-making skills under severe scrutiny. The incident has resurfaced on social media, bearing testament to the internet’s long memory and the persistent criticism of Moyes’ tenure at Manchester United.

Moyes Eyes Sunderland’s Jack Clarke

Meanwhile, back in the present, it is understood that Moyes is scouring the market for a left winger. He has earmarked Sunderland’s Jack Clarke as a potential recruit. Clarke, 23, has been delivering commendable performances, sparking interest from other clubs as well.