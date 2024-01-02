David Martindale Praises Lawrence Shankland as Hearts Extend Unbeaten Run

Lawrence Shankland, a prominent striker for Hearts, is making waves in Scottish football. He has already scored 19 impressive goals for club and country in just the first half of the season. His latest scoring contribution sealed Hearts’ 2-1 victory, extending the team’s unbeaten streak to five games. This performance comes amid rumors of interest from the Rangers as the transfer window swings open.

David Martindale’s High Praise for Shankland

In a notable endorsement, David Martindale compared Shankland to former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Martindale goes so far as to suggest that Shankland surpasses Morelos at his peak. This high praise is not just about Shankland’s scoring record but extends to his overall game and mentality. Martindale points out that Shankland is free from the temperament issues that plagued Morelos, suggesting that this gives Shankland a strong foundation to further his career.

Hearts Battle Through Difficult Conditions

Meanwhile, Steven Naismith, affiliated with Hearts, has voiced his views on the team’s recent performance. He highlighted their adaptation to playing on Almondvale’s challenging pitch, which he classified as unsuitable for attractive football. Despite these conditions, Naismith commended his team for their resilience and capacity to ‘win ugly’. This victory marks a strong start to 2024, cementing their standing as a force to be reckoned with in Scottish football.

Liverpool’s Unbeaten Run Continues

In other football news, Liverpool has extended their unbeaten run with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle. Despite a challenging game, they dominated the match with 34 shots and a record Premier League expected goals figure of 7.27. Mohamed Salah stood out, scoring two goals, including a penalty. Despite the one-sided nature of the stats, Newcastle managed to stay in the game and even got within one goal. However, Liverpool held their ground and sealed the win, placing them three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.