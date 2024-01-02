David Finlay’s Pivotal Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Step Towards His Own Legacy

David Finlay, a fourth-generation wrestler and the fifth leader of the Bullet Club, is geared up for a defining battle at the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) Wrestle Kingdom 18. On January 4, 2024, Finlay is set to go head-to-head with Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay for the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. This event could potentially mark a significant turning point in Finlay’s career, as he aims to carve out his own legacy in the wrestling world.

Breaking Away from the Shadows

Finlay’s wrestling career has been marked by his relentless pursuit of breaking away from the past. He has previously destroyed both the IWGP US and UK Championships held by Moxley and Ospreay, respectively. Despite having contended for the US Title multiple times without success, Finlay sees the upcoming NJPW event as an opportunity to be the ‘first’ at something within his wrestling family. The stakes are high, and Finlay is aware that he might not have many more chances if he fails to succeed this time.

Building Legacy on His Own Terms

In an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling’s Desert Island Graps, Finlay conveyed his aspiration to shape the legacy of the new championship on his terms. He expressed his desire to step out of the footsteps of his predecessors and create something unique to his career. He wants to be recognized not just for his wrestling lineage, but for his accomplishments and contributions to the sport.

A New Era for NJPW

The NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 event signifies a new era and a big change of leadership in both Bullet Club and the IWGP World Championship. With Jay White’s departure from the promotion in early 2023 and SANADA leaving Los Ingobernables de Japon to become the IWGP World champion, the wrestling landscape has witnessed a significant shift. The event, which will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, and broadcast live on NJPW World, is expected to further reshape the future of NJPW.