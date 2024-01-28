David de Gea Nears Deal with Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League

After leaving Manchester United in July 2023, celebrated goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly in advanced talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab. The 33-year-old Spaniard, bringing with him an impressive track record of 45 international appearances, is looking to join Al-Shabab after a six-month hiatus from club football. The Riyadh-based club, in line with their ambitious vision, is also said to be pursuing other high-profile players such as Ivan Rakitic and Miguel Almiron, and Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech.

De Gea's Legacy at Manchester United

Despite facing criticism, De Gea had a successful stint at Manchester United, where he clinched the Premier League, League Cup, and Europa League titles. His impending move to Al-Shabab could provide a fresh challenge and an opportunity to rekindle his top form.

A New Adventure in Saudi Pro League

De Gea, who has reportedly turned down several offers from England, Spain, and other locations due to his high wage demands, now sees Al-Shabab as a viable option. Al-Shabab, currently sitting 11th in the Saudi top flight, have won just one of their last seven league games prior to the winter break. However, with the potential addition of De Gea and other big-name players, they could be looking at a significant turnaround.

Al-Shabab's High-Profile Signings

Securing De Gea would mark another transfer coup for Al-Shabab, who are finalizing the signing of Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla and have been engaged in talks for Newcastle's Miguel Almiron. The team's high-profile recruitments are a clear signal of their intent to become a dominant force in global football, following the trend of other Saudi Pro League clubs that have made notable signings, including Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.