David Crespo Clinches 2023 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award

In an impressive display of engineering prowess and strategic acumen, David Crespo, a student from Oxford Brookes University, has emerged as the victor of the 2023 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award. This prestigious accolade, designed to identify and promote emerging engineering talent, saw an impressive field of over 200 initial applicants narrowed down to Crespo and fellow finalist, Riccardo Calzetta from the University of Glasgow.

A Rigorous Selection Process

The comprehensive eight-month selection process involved a series of challenging tasks and assessments. Candidates were required to work virtually with the Williams Esports squad, delve into the complexities of F1 race strategy, and undertake driver-in-the-loop simulator tasks at the Williams headquarters.

A Triumph of Thoroughness and Preparation

The process reached its pinnacle with each finalist presenting solutions to hypothetical engineering problems. Crespo’s victory was ultimately secured through his proposal for a new Formula E race strategy model and his meticulous methodology for calculating tyre degradation. His combined presentation efforts across specific elements of the process, his thoroughness, and preparation in the F1 race simulation task, set him apart from the competition.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Challenges

Crespo’s achievement was announced at the 2023 Autosport Awards in London. As part of his prize, he will join an F1 test day with the Williams team in 2024, providing a golden opportunity for hands-on experience with one of Formula 1’s most esteemed teams. Dave Robson, Williams’s head of vehicle performance, highlighted the importance of preparation in race strategy and praised the friendly rivalry and camaraderie among the candidates. Reflecting on the challenges young engineers face in gaining trackside experience, Robson drew parallels to the dilemmas faced by junior drivers due to reduced track running.