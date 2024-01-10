en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Formula 1

David Crespo Clinches 2023 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
David Crespo Clinches 2023 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award

In an impressive display of engineering prowess and strategic acumen, David Crespo, a student from Oxford Brookes University, has emerged as the victor of the 2023 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award. This prestigious accolade, designed to identify and promote emerging engineering talent, saw an impressive field of over 200 initial applicants narrowed down to Crespo and fellow finalist, Riccardo Calzetta from the University of Glasgow.

A Rigorous Selection Process

The comprehensive eight-month selection process involved a series of challenging tasks and assessments. Candidates were required to work virtually with the Williams Esports squad, delve into the complexities of F1 race strategy, and undertake driver-in-the-loop simulator tasks at the Williams headquarters.

A Triumph of Thoroughness and Preparation

The process reached its pinnacle with each finalist presenting solutions to hypothetical engineering problems. Crespo’s victory was ultimately secured through his proposal for a new Formula E race strategy model and his meticulous methodology for calculating tyre degradation. His combined presentation efforts across specific elements of the process, his thoroughness, and preparation in the F1 race simulation task, set him apart from the competition.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Challenges

Crespo’s achievement was announced at the 2023 Autosport Awards in London. As part of his prize, he will join an F1 test day with the Williams team in 2024, providing a golden opportunity for hands-on experience with one of Formula 1’s most esteemed teams. Dave Robson, Williams’s head of vehicle performance, highlighted the importance of preparation in race strategy and praised the friendly rivalry and camaraderie among the candidates. Reflecting on the challenges young engineers face in gaining trackside experience, Robson drew parallels to the dilemmas faced by junior drivers due to reduced track running.

0
Formula 1 Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Formula 1

See more
2 hours ago
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
Daniel Ricciardo, a seasoned Formula 1 driver, has expressed his gratitude to Franz Tost, his former team principal at Toro Rosso. Tost, who retired at the end of the previous year, played a significant role in shaping Ricciardo’s early F1 career. Tost also headed AlphaTauri, where Ricciardo spent his last season, a move that breathed
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
1 day ago
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Simone Resta Severs Ties with Haas F1 Team, Future Uncertain
4 hours ago
Simone Resta Severs Ties with Haas F1 Team, Future Uncertain
McLaren F1 Team's Mid-Season Revamp Leads to 2023 Podium Successes
6 hours ago
McLaren F1 Team's Mid-Season Revamp Leads to 2023 Podium Successes
Nissan Formula E Team Set for 2023/24 Season Opener at Mexico City E-Prix
7 hours ago
Nissan Formula E Team Set for 2023/24 Season Opener at Mexico City E-Prix
Latest Headlines
World News
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
30 seconds
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
44 seconds
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
50 seconds
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
56 seconds
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
Congressional Hearing Gaffe: Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Slip Highlights Hunter Biden's Subpoena Controversy
1 min
Congressional Hearing Gaffe: Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Slip Highlights Hunter Biden's Subpoena Controversy
New Career Structure Unveiled for Adult Social Care Workforce
2 mins
New Career Structure Unveiled for Adult Social Care Workforce
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
3 mins
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
3 mins
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
ODOC Seeks $8.3M to Revive OSP Prison Rodeo, Boosting McAlester's Economy
3 mins
ODOC Seeks $8.3M to Revive OSP Prison Rodeo, Boosting McAlester's Economy
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app