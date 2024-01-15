en English
Cricket

David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions

In an unexpected turn of events, veteran cricket commentator and former England and Lancashire player, David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd, is set to return to cricket broadcasting after a hiatus of over two years. Lloyd, who bid adieu to his career at Sky Sports in December 2021 amidst a cloud of controversy, will be back in the commentary booth for England’s tour of India.

Lloyd’s Controversial Exit and Apology

Lloyd’s departure from Sky Sports was marred by accusations of him attempting to tarnish Azeem Rafiq during Rafiq’s allegations of racism at Yorkshire Cricket Club. Sky had pledged to probe into these allegations before Lloyd’s exit. In the eye of the storm, Lloyd publicly apologized to Rafiq and the Asian cricket community for any offense caused by his private message exchange that referenced Rafiq and the Asian cricket community in a derogatory manner.

Return to the Commentary Booth

Lloyd will be joining talkSPORT’s coverage of the England men’s cricket tours of India, a role he eagerly announced on social media. Alongside him, former cricketers such as Steve Harmison, Darren Gough, Kevin Pietersen, Alex Tudor, Gareth Batty, and Phoebe Graham will also lend their insights as part of the coverage team. The network has been granted exclusive broadcast rights to all Indian home cricket until 2028, and will kick off with a five-Test series against India, starting on 25th January until 11th March.

Reactions to the Announcement

The news of Lloyd’s return has sparked widespread discussions among cricket fans. While some are eagerly anticipating his unique commentary insights, others are reflecting on the previous controversy. Despite the mixed reactions, talkSPORT, known for its ad-free commentary and award-winning cricket coverage, is gearing up to deliver a memorable series for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Cricket Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

