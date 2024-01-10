David Beckham Ignites Fan Excitement with New Fragrance Promotion

In a recent Instagram post, David Beckham, the renowned 48-year-old ex-footballer, ignited a wave of excitement among his ardent followers. The post features a tantalizing video clip promoting his latest fragrance, True Instinct. Captured by the acclaimed photographer, Cass Blackbird, the video presents Beckham in a provocative pose, his muscular, tattoo-laden physique laid bare beneath an unbuttoned white shirt as he applies the scent.

A Successful Year for the Beckhams

This promotional endeavor forms a part of Beckham's ongoing business ventures. The previous year saw him amass a staggering £72 million, a figure largely attributed to the success of his Netflix documentary. The intimate film, offering a rare glimpse into Beckham's marriage, family life, and illustrious football career, captivated 3.8 million viewers in its inaugural week, ultimately being valued at over £20 million.

Victoria Beckham's Fashion Brand Turns Profitable

David's wife, Victoria Beckham, is also witnessing a surge in her business fortunes. After 15 years, her eponymous fashion brand is finally turning a profit. The couple's combined entrepreneurial success has led industry experts to project their earnings at a whopping £100 million in the upcoming year.

Brooklyn Beckham to Launch His Own Brand

In a further testament to the family's business acumen, their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, is gearing up for the launch of his own 'Brand Beckham' named Cloud 23. The nascent brand has already filed trademarks for various products, with Brooklyn receiving strategic guidance from his billionaire father-in-law, Nelson Peltz.

In summary, the Beckham family, known for their prowess both on and off the football pitch, continue to make their mark in the realm of business. David Beckham's new fragrance, True Instinct, is the latest addition to this impressive repertoire, with the promotional video stirring a buzz among fans and fragrance enthusiasts alike.