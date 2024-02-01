David Beckham Champions Women's Football in Malaysia with AMGFP Launch

International football icon, David Beckham, recently graced Malaysia with his presence, marking a significant step in promoting equal opportunities for young female football talent in the country. Beckham was in Malaysia to inaugurate the Adidas Malaysia Girls Football Programme (AMGFP), a notable collaboration between Adidas and the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM).
A Step Towards Equal Opportunity
AMGFP is a unique initiative designed to challenge the traditional male dominance in football and provide a platform for burgeoning female talent. The programme, kicking off in March, will run quarterly for girls aged nine to 14, offering them professional coaching and Adidas training gear. Beckham’s participation in the launch, amidst practicing drills and signing autographs for the young participants, underscored the initiative's significance.
A Boost for Women's Football
Beckham's visit was not limited to the programme's launch. He also attended the 'World of Predator Exhibition' hosted by Adidas at The Exchange TRX and visited the Royal Selangor Club in Bukit Kiara, where he spent time with the women's national team captain, Steffi Sarge Kaur. His interaction with the national women's team, along with words of encouragement, served as a morale booster for the players while highlighting the importance of nurturing and enhancing the skills of female football players.
Unwavering Support
Sharmin Photographer, Adidas Malaysia's country manager, echoed the programme's commitment to fostering a supportive community for young female footballers to develop their skills. Likewise, PFAM CEO, Izham Ismail, highlighted their aspiration to create a nurturing environment for women footballers, which is made possible by the support of the sponsor. The launch of the AMGFP is a testament to the unwavering support and commitment towards nurturing female talent in football and propelling Malaysia's women's football to new heights.