Davey Hamilton Jr's Open Wheel Showdown Returns to Irwindale Speedway

The Davey Hamilton Jr's Open Wheel Showdown is gearing up for its second annual event, this time at the Irwindale Speedway in California. Scheduled from November 22-24, 2024, the showdown will feature Super Modifieds, National Midgets, and Winged Pavement Sprint Cars. The event has positioned itself strategically between the USAC National Midget Series West Coast Swing and the Turkey Night Grand Prix, offering fans a week of thrilling open-wheel racing.

Advertisment

Generous Prize Money and Broad Inclusion

Significant prize money awaits the winners of the main events. In a new twist, Davey Hamilton Jr. confirmed that all teams, even those that don't advance to the A-main, will be awarded prize money. Details of the complete purse will be revealed in due course. This inclusive approach encourages participation and keeps the competitive spirit high.

Return of National Midgets and Winged Sprint Cars

Advertisment

Irwindale Speedway is set to host the return of National Midgets for the first time in over a decade, and the revival of winged sprint cars since 2019. This is certain to raise the adrenaline levels for both the participants and the spectators. Sprint car entries are limited to 65 due to pit constraints, ensuring a high-quality, competitive event.

Entry and Ticket Sales Information

The entry for the Open Wheel Showdown opens February 1, with RV spot sales commencing simultaneously. While the date for ticket sales remains to be announced, anticipation is already mounting. Davey Hamilton Jr. expressed his excitement for the venue change and assured fans of an exceptional racing experience. For more information and official entries, visit the event's website.