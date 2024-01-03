Dave Witzig Celebrates 500th Victory as NCHS Triumphs in State Farm Holiday Classic

On a night of historic basketball victories, the spotlight was firmly on Dave Witzig, the charismatic head coach of Normal Community High School’s (NCHS) basketball team. He notched a monumental 500th career victory as his team outclassed Aurora Metea Valley 72-58 in the State Farm Holiday Classic’s Large School Boys championship game at Shirk Center.

Ironmen Domination

The Ironmen imposed their dominance on the game right from the whistle, racing ahead to a 15-point lead after the first quarter. They maintained a significant lead throughout the entirety of the game, showing their prowess and consistency on court. Jaheem Webber, a towering 6-foot-10 center for NCHS, led the scoring with a sterling 23 points. Contributions were not limited to Webber, as his teammates Braylon Roman, Niko Newsome, and Noah Cleveland also made significant contributions to the team’s victory.

Season Record and Historical Achievements

With this victory, the NCHS improved its season record to an impressive 12-1. This also marked their eighth championship record at the tournament, tying Central Catholic with a 10th title game appearance. Notably, on the same day, the NCHS girls’ team also won a championship, making NCHS only the third school to win two classic titles in one year.

Noteworthy Performances

Despite the loss, Will Ashford from Metea Valley demonstrated his scoring acumen, leading all scorers with 24 points. The basketball spectacle also witnessed another nail-biting match at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament where Chicago Curie defeated Benet Academy 69-66 in a double-overtime championship game. Carlos Harris received the coveted A.C. Williamson Award as the tournament’s top player, adding a cherry on top of an exciting day of basketball.