en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Dave Portnoy Triumphs with a $1 Million Bet on Michigan’s Football Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Dave Portnoy Triumphs with a $1 Million Bet on Michigan’s Football Victory

In a thrilling turn of events, Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, amplified his fortune by winning a hefty $1 million bet on his alma mater, the University of Michigan’s football team. Portnoy, a Michigan alumnus, wagered on Michigan to outdo the University of Alabama in the nail-biting College Football Playoff semifinals. The intense victory unfolded at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, where Michigan triumphed with a goal-line stand in overtime.

Defining Moments and Key Players

Michigan’s quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, a player labelled as a generational talent by coach Jim Harbaugh, led a pivotal drive to draw the game. This was followed by a swift overtime touchdown by running back Blake Corum, leading to a final defensive halt that cemented the team’s victory. The Wolverines have maintained their flawless 2023 record with 14 consecutive wins, bringing them closer to the national championship.

Portnoy’s Betting History and Reaction

Portnoy had previously taken a hiatus from gambling due to a streak of failed bets. However, the Michigan vs Alabama game stirred enough excitement in him to break his self-imposed retirement. Despite the substantial financial gain from his bet, Portnoy’s jubilation was more rooted in Michigan’s advancement to the national championship game. He also demonstrated empathy towards Alabama, extending an offer to pay off the mortgage of Alabama superfan, Roll Tide Willie.

Looking Ahead to the Championship

The exhilarating championship game will see Michigan compete against the victor of the game between the University of Washington and the University of Texas. This win has propelled Michigan towards the pinnacle of the national championship and added another feather to their undefeated streak this season. Portnoy, along with countless Michigan fans, eagerly anticipates the upcoming match, hoping for another historic win.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Africa's National Football Teams Review 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024

By Salman Khan

Ayurveda for Skin Burns and Highlights from India: Celebrities, Politics, Sports, and Tech

By Salman Khan

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Wins $1M Bet on Michigan's Rose Bowl Victory

By Salman Khan

US Boxing's Inclusion of Transgender Women Could Undermine Transgender Movement: Sky News Contributor

By Salman Khan

Brooklyn Nets Struggles: A Deep Dive into Their Recent Performance ...
@Sports · 1 min
Brooklyn Nets Struggles: A Deep Dive into Their Recent Performance ...
heart comment 0
Palestinian Football: Struggling Amidst War, Aiming for Recognition

By Salman Khan

Palestinian Football: Struggling Amidst War, Aiming for Recognition
Sengun and Green Lead Rockets to Victory Over Pistons

By Salman Khan

Sengun and Green Lead Rockets to Victory Over Pistons
Purdue Holds No. 1 Spot for Third Week as Gonzaga’s Ranking Stumbles

By Salman Khan

Purdue Holds No. 1 Spot for Third Week as Gonzaga's Ranking Stumbles
Magic vs Warriors: A Game of Lineup Experimentation

By Salman Khan

Magic vs Warriors: A Game of Lineup Experimentation
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa's National Football Teams Review 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024
28 seconds
South Africa's National Football Teams Review 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024
Unreleased Iraq War Documents Spark Controversy in Australia
45 seconds
Unreleased Iraq War Documents Spark Controversy in Australia
Cabinet Papers Unveil John Howard's Policy Pivot in 2003
53 seconds
Cabinet Papers Unveil John Howard's Policy Pivot in 2003
New Adjudication Committee to Expedite Citizenship Applications
54 seconds
New Adjudication Committee to Expedite Citizenship Applications
Ayurveda for Skin Burns and Highlights from India: Celebrities, Politics, Sports, and Tech
54 seconds
Ayurveda for Skin Burns and Highlights from India: Celebrities, Politics, Sports, and Tech
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Wins $1M Bet on Michigan's Rose Bowl Victory
56 seconds
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Wins $1M Bet on Michigan's Rose Bowl Victory
Sarah Bireete Advocates for Strong, People-Centric Institutions
56 seconds
Sarah Bireete Advocates for Strong, People-Centric Institutions
End Overdose Initiates Free Distribution of Naloxone Kits: A Step Towards Safer Festivals
1 min
End Overdose Initiates Free Distribution of Naloxone Kits: A Step Towards Safer Festivals
Sarah Bireete to Discuss Uganda's Future on 'MorningAtNTV'
1 min
Sarah Bireete to Discuss Uganda's Future on 'MorningAtNTV'
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
11 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
17 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
18 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
27 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
8 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app