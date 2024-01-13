en English
Ireland

Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds

Former Leinster Rugby star, Dave Kearney, is venturing on an exciting new journey by joining Major League Rugby’s The Chicago Hounds. This significant transition comes after nearly 14 years of unwavering commitment to Leinster Rugby, marking a fresh chapter in Kearney’s illustrious career.

From Dublin to Chicago

The 33-year-old winger has moved to the Windy City along with his wife, Megan, and their beloved dog, Kali. The family arrived in Chicago amidst a snowstorm, bracing temperatures as low as -16 degrees Celsius. Despite the chilly welcome, the Kearneys are looking forward to their stateside adventure.

A New Rugby Chapter

Dave Kearney’s shift to The Chicago Hounds represents more than a change of scenery. It’s a personal and professional milestone, a leap that has been embraced with enthusiasm and anticipation by the rugby player. Kearney’s former teammates, including rugby legends Brian O’Driscoll and Adam Byrne, have expressed their best wishes for his new endeavour.

Investment in The Chicago Hounds

But Kearney’s involvement with The Chicago Hounds extends beyond the field. Along with his brother Rob and two other partners, Kearney has played an instrumental role in establishing the new franchise. Their investment in The Chicago Hounds reflects their faith in the potential and growth of Major League Rugby.

Dave Kearney’s move to Chicago is not just a new chapter in his career, it’s a testament to a successful rugby career, marked by unwavering dedication and a passion for the game. As he embarks on this journey, he carries with him the gratitude for his time at Leinster and his representation of Ireland.

0
Ireland Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

