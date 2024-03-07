Dave Jorn, Esteemed Former Arkansas Pitching Coach, to Speak at Hawgs Illustrated Luncheon

On March 20, Dave Jorn, the revered former pitching coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks, will grace the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club luncheon as a guest speaker, marking a significant event for sports enthusiasts and followers of Arkansas baseball. The luncheon, set to take place at Home2 Suites in Springdale, will not only feature Jorn's insights but also celebrate achievements within the local sports community, including a Prep Rally Player of the Week and Program of the Week.

Legacy of Excellence

Throughout his career, spanning two stints and a total of 20 seasons, Dave Jorn has been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of Arkansas baseball. Under his guidance, the Razorbacks secured 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and made six College World Series appearances, working alongside coaches Norm DeBriyn and Dave Van Horn. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the program, elevating Arkansas to national prominence in college baseball.

From the Field to the Pen

In 2022, Jorn expanded his influence beyond the diamond by publishing a book titled "More Than Baseball," which offers an in-depth look at his storied career and philosophy towards the game. This literary venture, available on Amazon, provides fans and aspiring athletes alike a rare glimpse into the mind of one of baseball's most respected coaches. Beyond his coaching tenure, Jorn's experience includes playing minor league baseball and a part-time scouting role for the Tampa Bay Rays, showcasing a broad and impactful career in the sport.

Continuing the Tradition

The upcoming luncheon at Home2 Suites, located at 1519 S. 48th St. in Springdale, promises to be an engaging and memorable event for the Arkansas sports community. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear firsthand from a figure as influential as Dave Jorn, whose experiences and insights are bound to inspire and educate. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at HawgsSportsNetwork.com/tickets, securing their spot at an event that celebrates the past, present, and future of Arkansas sports.

This gathering is not just a reflection on Jorn's illustrious career but also a testament to the vibrant sports culture that thrives within the Arkansas community. It underscores the importance of mentorship, dedication, and passion in achieving excellence, both on and off the field. As the sports world continues to evolve, the legacy of figures like Dave Jorn serves as a beacon for future generations, reminding us that success is not just about winning games but about impacting lives.