Dattitude Podcast S3 Finale: Super Bowl LVIII Preview and a Personal Tribute

As Super Bowl LVIII looms, the Dattitude Podcast wraps up its third season with episode 208, an in-depth analysis of the much-anticipated face-off. Host Jim Derry, joined by The Athletic's Larry Holder, delves into their final picks for the game, offering insightful predictions without revealing their chosen winners.

A Battle of Titans: The Super Bowl LVIII Showdown

The upcoming Super Bowl LVIII, set to take place on February 11, 2024, promises to be a riveting encounter between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. In the final episode of season 3, the Dattitude Podcast explores the intricacies of this impending clash.

Holder and Derry engage in a detailed discussion of their respective sides. They scrutinize the teams' performances, key players, and coaches, and reflect on the journey that led them to the Super Bowl. The hosts also provide insights into the potential impact of the game on the legacies of coaches Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid.

Prop Bets and New Orleans Saints: The Other Highlights

Jim Derry shares his top two prop bets for the Super Bowl, which he believes hold significant value. He encourages listeners to consider these bets, without explicitly revealing his choices.

The conversation then shifts to the New Orleans Saints and their anticipated appointment of Klint Kubiak as the new offensive coordinator. Holder and Derry discuss the potential implications of this change for the Saints' future performance.

A Personal Tribute: Remembering Jim Derry Sr.

In a poignant conclusion to the episode, Jim Derry pays a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Jim Derry Sr., who recently passed away in Florida. This personal touch adds depth and emotion to the finale, making it a memorable end to the season.

The Dattitude Podcast is available for free on various platforms, including Apple, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play, SoundCloud, and more. It is also broadcasted live on Bet.NOLA.com and NOLA.com's Facebook and YouTube pages.

After a short break, the podcast is set to return with its fourth season, premiering either on March 1 or March 8. Fans and followers can look forward to more engaging discussions and expert analysis in the coming weeks.