DATA.BET and GRID Strengthen Partnership to Enhance Esports Data Delivery

Esports data provider DATA.BET has cemented its collaboration with GRID, a renowned game data platform, in a strategic move designed to enhance the quality and delivery of real-time data feeds across various esports spectrums such as CS:GO, Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, and Rainbow 6 Siege. This renewed alliance amplifies DATA.BET's commitment to providing high-grade esports data offerings to both B2C and B2B clientele, a demographic that encompasses bookmakers and iGaming platforms.

Partnership Poised to Boost Profits and Curb Fraud

The extended partnership is not just a testament to the shared technological advancement and innovation ethos between the two companies, but it also unfolds a pathway for DATA.BET to increase profits and mitigate fraud risks. This is expected to be achieved by leveraging GRID's data platform, renowned for its accuracy and timely esports information.

Shared Values and Synergy

Both companies have expressed mutual recognition of the fast-paced evolution of the esports betting industry, as well as the indispensable role of top-quality data in this sphere. Alex Kozachenko, the Chief Product Officer at DATA.BET, has underscored the strategic importance of this partnership in enriching the company's product lineup.

Commitment to Technological Advancement

On the other side of the partnership, Mikael Westerling, the Chief Sales Officer at GRID, has highlighted the alignment in values between the two companies. Focusing on the advantages of using official esports data feeds, he emphasized the joint commitment to innovate in the rapidly changing esports betting landscape.