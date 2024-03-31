Daryl Mitchell Praises CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of IPL 2024 Delhi Clash

Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has recently lauded the team's new captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, for his exceptional leadership and batting skills ahead of their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, 30 March. Mitchell, speaking from the team's website, expressed confidence in Gaikwad's future with both CSK and the Indian national team, highlighting his world-class batting and calm demeanor as key factors in the team's successful start to IPL 2024.

