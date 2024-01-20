Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Takes the World by Storm

At just 17-years-old, Luke Littler, a darts prodigy from Warrington, has made a spectacular impression on the global darts scene with his exceptional performance at the Bahrain Masters. The young talent managed to achieve a nine-darter, a 170 finish, and secure his first senior event victory, making him the youngest player to hit a perfect leg in a major senior event. This accomplishment comes just 16 days after Littler managed to reach the World Championship final, winning £200,000.

The Rising Star of Darts

The prodigious Littler has been creating waves in the world of darts, rapidly ascending from a new tour card holder to a World Championship finalist, and being selected for the Premier League darts. His performance at the Bahrain Darts Masters, where he became the youngest player to throw a perfect nine-darter and defeated Michael van Gerwen to capture his first PDC senior title, underscores his indomitable talent and potential.

From Darts to the Small Screen

Following his rapid rise, Littler's trajectory is set to take an exciting turn as he prepares to appear on the new season of the Fantasy Football League show on Sky Max and NOW, starting February 2. The show will feature Littler discussing his passion for Manchester United alongside other star guests like Jack Wilshere, Gabby Agbonlahor, and many more. The young darts sensation's impending TV debut adds another feather to his cap, highlighting his multi-dimensional appeal.

A Social Media Sensation

Littler's skyrocketing success has sparked a flurry of admiration on social media, with fans and high-profile figures in sports singing his praises. Eddie Hearn, the Chairman of the Professional Darts Corporation, lauded him as a 'superstar', while former footballer Mick Quinn, TV presenter Dan Walker, and many others have expressed their admiration for the young dynamo. As Littler continues to rise, his story serves as a testament to the power of talent, determination, and sheer human will.