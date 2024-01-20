Darts Prodigy Leighton Bennett Returns, Eyes Rivalry with Luke Littler

The world of professional darts welcomes back Leighton Bennett, an 18-year-old prodigy who recently acquired his Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) tour card. The card signifies a marked return to the sport for Bennett, who had previously experienced a period of disenchantment, despite an auspicious start to his career.

Return of 'Boom Boom'

Known as 'Boom Boom' in the darts community, Bennett first made headlines at the tender age of 13 when he defeated darts legend Phil Taylor in an exhibition match. This victory was seen by many as a testament to his potential, and he was subsequently hailed as a future superstar of the sport. His early accomplishments didn't stop there, as he went on to win the BDO World Youth Championship in 2019.

Reviving a Lost Passion

Despite his early success, Bennett found his passion for darts diminishing, resulting in a break from the sport. However, witnessing the performance of fellow young player Luke Littler at the World Championship sparked a revival in Bennett's motivation. Inspired, 'Boom Boom' returned to the oche with renewed vigor, earning his tour card at the PDC's Qualifying School.

A Rivalry in the Making

Now, Bennett is enthusiastic about the prospect of a rivalry with Littler. He likens their potential competition to the famous darts rivalry between Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld, indicating that he sees himself and Littler as the future of the sport. Bennett envisions high-profile matches between the two talents, possibly dominating the darts scene for years to come.

Throughout his journey, Bennett has had unwavering support from his family and sponsors, including Rab Bain, who manages other prominent players. They have been instrumental in guiding him through his ups and downs, ultimately leading to his triumphant return to professional darts. As Bennett prepares to step back into the limelight, the world of darts looks forward to witnessing the epic clashes and thrilling performances that lie ahead.