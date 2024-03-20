Dartmouth Triumphs Over Bermuda in Rugby Friendly, Preps Team for International Matches

Bermuda's rugby landscape buzzed with excitement as the island's Select XV squared off against Dartmouth College in a closely contested friendly match, ending in a 14-10 victory for the visiting team. This game, played at the National Sports Centre's North Field, was not just another fixture but a significant preparatory step for Bermuda as they eye crucial international encounters in the coming months.

Advertisment

Strategic Encounter

The match against Dartmouth College, a team fresh from their second-place finish at the Bermuda International Sevens, offered Bermuda a unique opportunity to gauge their readiness for upcoming challenges. Jamie Baum, who led Bermuda as captain and was among the try scorers, highlighted the importance of such matches given the island's limited player pool. The game's timing, according to Baum, was perfect for testing the waters and fine-tuning strategies before facing the Cayman Islands, Bahamas, and Jamaica. Despite a narrow loss, the encounter was a testament to the island's rugby prowess and resilience.

Coach's Insight

Advertisment

Bermuda's coach, Chris Naylor, and Dartmouth's coach, Dominic Wareing, shared their perspectives on the game's outcome and its significance. Naylor pointed out the game's rough start for Bermuda and the subsequent recovery, praising the team's spirit and identifying areas for improvement. Wareing, on the other hand, expressed satisfaction with his team's performance and the invaluable experience gained from playing against a strong local side. Both coaches acknowledged the physical toll of the match, a testament to the game's intensity and the fierce competition on the field.

Looking Ahead

As Bermuda reflects on this encounter, the focus shifts towards the Caribbean Championship programme. The match against Dartmouth has laid a foundation, offering critical insights and exposing areas requiring attention. With international fixtures on the horizon, Bermuda's rugby team is poised for a period of rigorous preparation, aiming to leverage the experience gained against Dartmouth to enhance their competitive edge. The island's rugby enthusiasts eagerly await the next chapter in Bermuda's quest for regional dominance.