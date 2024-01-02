en English
Sports

Darren Till’s First Professional Loss and Snoop Dogg Controversy

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Darren Till’s First Professional Loss and Snoop Dogg Controversy

In a high-stakes clash at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 228, mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Darren Till suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. The fight, which took place on Saturday night, saw Woodley subduing Till with a d’Arce choke, marking a significant moment in Till’s career.

Till’s Reaction to the Defeat

Following this setback, Darren Till expressed his determination to bounce back stronger. The loss, though a blow to his career, has seemingly stoked the fire of his resolve, rather than dampening his spirits.

Misidentification and Controversy

However, this wasn’t the only highlight of the night. In the aftermath of the fight, Till found himself embroiled in a public spat with hip hop artist Snoop Dogg. The rapper, while commentating on the fight, mistakenly identified Till as Colby Covington, another MMA fighter known for his support of Donald Trump. Snoop Dogg’s political commentary against Trump, therefore, landed on the wrong fighter, causing a stir on social media.

Clearly incensed by the blunder, Till lashed out at Snoop Dogg on social media, using derogatory language to express his displeasure at being misidentified with Covington. This incident added an unexpected twist to the night, drawing attention away from the defeat and onto the controversy.

Woodley’s Track Record

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley continued to establish his dominance in the world of MMA. Following his victory over Till at UFC 228, Woodley was awarded the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt by Din Thomas, further solidifying his standing in the sport. However, his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in August 2021 resulted in a split decision loss. A rematch in December 2021 also ended in defeat for Woodley, with Paul knocking him out in the sixth round.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

