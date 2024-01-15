Darnell Lee Takes the Helm as Donaldsonville High's New Athletic Director and Head Coach

In an uplifting development within the realm of high school athletics, Donaldsonville High School has announced the appointment of Darnell Lee as its new athletic director and head football coach. Lee, a seasoned veteran in the world of high school sports, brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and commitment to his new role.

Unanimous Endorsement

Principal Marvin Evans expressed full faith in Lee's appointment, attributing it to Lee's exemplary character, undeniable competence, and unwavering commitment. These qualities, Evans believes, led to Lee's unanimous selection by the committee tasked with deciding on the new appointee. With such resounding endorsement, the school's administration is optimistic about Lee's impact on the development of Donaldsonville High's student-athletes.

A Rich Legacy of Experience

Lee's impressive career spans 23 years of coaching experience, with the most recent stint as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at East Ascension High School. His tenure has earned him noteworthy accolades, including an induction into the EA Athletic Hall of Fame and a prestigious recognition as the District 5-5A Coach of the Year. A graduate of McNeese State University, Lee's credentials are a testament to his capability and dedication to the role.

Aligning Skills with Vision

Lee's appointment comes at a time when Donaldsonville High School is keen on redefining its athletic department and football team's trajectory. With his experience and leadership qualities, Lee is expected to be instrumental in preparing students for college and careers, reflecting the alignment of his skills with the school's vision. The school's administration and its stakeholders are hopeful of the positive influence that Lee's tenure will bring to the athletic department and the football team.