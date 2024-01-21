Darja Semenistaja Reigns Supreme at ITF Women's Open in Bengaluru

In a stunning performance at the ITF Women's Open in Bengaluru, Darja Semenistaja, the top-seeded tennis player from Latvia, reigned victorious in both the singles and doubles matches. This accomplishment marks a notable milestone in Semenistaja's career, bringing her ITF title count to 15.

Semenistaja's Triumph in Singles

Semenistaja's prowess was on full display in the singles final against French player Carole Monnet. The Latvian star wasted no time in demonstrating her dominance, swiftly taking the first set with a commanding score of 6-1. She continued her winning streak in the second set, leading 3-0 when Monnet, unfortunately, had to retire from the match due to a back injury.

Double Victory in Doubles

Alongside her singles success, Semenistaja also shone in the doubles category. Partnering with Camilla Rosatello, the duo clinched the doubles title, defeating Yu-Yun Li and Eri Shimizu. Their combined efforts and synergy were evident on the court, contributing to their ultimate victory.

A Significant Boost in WTA Points

These dual victories carry more than just the prestige of the titles. They have also earned Semenistaja 50 WTA points for each win, a significant boost in her standing. The Latvian expressed her joy at the achievement, citing Bengaluru as a fortunate location for her success. She also acknowledged the importance of capitalizing on her opponent's errors, a strategy that played a key role in her victories.

As the dust settles on the court, Semenistaja's dual victories at the ITF Women's Open in Bengaluru will remain etched in the annals of tennis history. Her remarkable performance not only showcases her talent but also her dedication and resilience, propelling her further into the spotlight of the tennis world.