NFL

Darius Slayton’s 80-Yard Touchdown Not Enough to Save Giants from Rams

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Darius Slayton’s 80-Yard Touchdown Not Enough to Save Giants from Rams

In a recent NFL game at MetLife Stadium, New York Giants’ wide receiver, Darius Slayton, caught an astounding 80-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyrod Taylor, adding to his growing tally for the season. Despite the remarkable play, the Giants fell short, suffering a 26-25 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. This marks the second time in as many weeks that the Taylor-Slayton duo has connected for a long touchdown, the previous one being a 70-yard touchdown in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles which also ended in a loss for the Giants.

Highlights from the Game

Slayton’s ability to catch the long pass was attributed to Taylor’s exceptional throw and his own speed, a trait he credited to his parents. The 80-yard touchdown pass from Taylor was thrown 55 yards downfield, making it the longest air yards on any passing touchdown in the NFL this season. Despite this, Slayton had only one touchdown all season prior to this hot streak.

Gunner Olszewski also made his mark on the game with a 94-yard punt return, the second-longest in Giants history and the longest since 1928. Olszewski acknowledged his teammates’ contributions to the successful play.

(Read Also: Manchester City’s Historic Victory Amidst Football’s Evolving Landscape)

Inflicting Injuries and Underwhelming Performance

The game, however, was overshadowed by injuries to key Giants players. Right tackle Tyre Phillips suffered a knee injury, leading to his replacement by Matt Peart, freshly activated from injured reserve. Safety Jason Pinnock and cornerback Deonte Banks also encountered injuries, with Pinnock leaving the game due to a foot issue and Banks missing his first NFL game due to a shoulder problem.

Furthermore, wide receiver Parris Campbell was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game, indicating a disappointing season after signing a one-year contract with the Giants. This adds to the Giants’ list of concerns as they consider their options for the quarterback position in the offseason, with the team having been eliminated from playoff contention.

(Read Also: Real Madrid’s Festive Break: How the Stars are Celebrating the Holiday Season)

User Privacy and Consent

The article also touches upon the website’s use of cookies, analytics, and the privacy options available to users. Residents of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, and Virginia have been specifically mentioned regarding the ability to control their personal information and opt-out of certain data practices.

NFL
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

