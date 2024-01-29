Darien Butler's Test: Proving His Worth to the Raiders After a Year on the Sidelines

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker, Darien Butler, is facing the challenge of a lifetime as he prepares to prove his worth to the team after missing the entirety of the 2023 NFL season. The promising rookie, who made a name for himself in the 2022 season, was placed on injured reserve (IR) in August 2023 and subsequently sidelined for the entire campaign.

An Unexpected Setback

Butler, who joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May 2022, signed a three-year contract worth $2.5 million, set to end in 2025. His rookie season saw him primarily on special teams, contributing 11 combined tackles over 15 games and taking part in only 21 defensive snaps. However, his promising trajectory was abruptly halted in August 2023 when he was placed on IR, forcing him out of the game for the rest of the year.

Sidelined but Not Out

Despite the setback, Butler remained active, participating in the first two preseason games of 2023. He recorded three combined tackles against the San Francisco 49ers, demonstrating his commitment to the team and his determination to return to the field. Butler's history includes a notable college career at Arizona State, where he was a four-year starter, team captain as a sophomore, and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, showcasing his potential as a valuable asset to the Raiders.

Looking Ahead

With one more year to prove himself to the Raiders, Butler faces the challenge of overcoming a year's worth of inactivity and maintaining his health to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. The NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place from February 27 to March 4, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, providing Butler with a platform to show his readiness to return to the field. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27, 2024, in Detroit, where the Raiders hold the 13th overall pick, adding another layer of intrigue to Butler's upcoming season.