Darian DeVries Takes Helm as West Virginia Men's Basketball Coach After Stellar Run at Drake

West Virginia University has embarked on a new chapter in its men’s basketball program by appointing Darian DeVries as head coach. DeVries, after a successful six-season tenure at Drake with a 150-55 record and three NCAA Tournament appearances, signed a five-year contract, ushering in a new era of optimism.

A Proven Track Record

DeVries’ tenure at Drake was marked by significant achievements, including two Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year awards and a commendable .732 winning percentage. His strategic prowess and ability to foster player development shone through, with Drake securing at least 25 wins across four consecutive seasons. This consistency and success caught the attention of West Virginia’s athletic director, Wren Baker, who cited DeVries’ blend of coaching acumen and personal integrity as key factors in his hiring. The expectation is that DeVries’ leadership will revitalize a Mountaineers program that has struggled in recent years, culminating in a 9-23 record last season under interim coach Josh Eilert.

Building for the Future

DeVries inherits a program with a rich history but recent challenges, including the departure of Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins. West Virginia University aims to return to its former glory, having last reached the Final Four in 2010. DeVries’ track record at Drake, particularly his ability to secure home victories and lead his teams to the NCAA Tournament, suggests he is well-equipped for the task. Additionally, the potential transfer of his son Tucker, a junior who was Drake’s top scorer, adds an intriguing dynamic to the future of Mountaineers basketball.

A New Era in Morgantown

The appointment of Darian DeVries signals a significant commitment by West Virginia to turning the page on a tumultuous chapter in its basketball history. With a new coach known for his strategic mind, recruitment capabilities, and leadership qualities, the Mountaineers look forward to competing at the highest levels of college basketball. DeVries expressed his honor in taking the helm of such a historic program and is eager to immerse himself and his family in the West Virginia community. As the DeVries era begins, the Mountaineers community watches with anticipation, hoping for a resurgence that restores the team’s place among college basketball’s elite.