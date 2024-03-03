Daredevil Antics Sky-High at Central Districts Field Days: Franklin Farm FMX Show

Thrill-seekers and adrenaline enthusiasts, mark your calendars for March 15 and 16, as the Central Districts Field Days is set to host an electrifying display of freestyle motocross (FMX) that promises to leave spectators in awe. Experience the gravity-defying stunts and acrobatics performed by the seasoned riders of Franklin Farm FMX, a spectacle that brings together speed, skill, and sheer nerve.

Advertisment

High-Flying Action Unleashed

For those unacquainted with the world of FMX, prepare to be mesmerized as riders take to the air, executing backflips, whips, and other jaw-dropping maneuvers off purpose-built ramps. These ramps allow riders to soar over 7 meters into the sky, a feat that not only showcases their incredible prowess but also the advancements in FMX technology and safety. Central to this heart-stopping performance is a specially designed airbag, measuring 4.5 meters high, 8 meters wide, and 18 meters long, imported from Amsterdam to ensure the riders' safe landing.

Star Performers Take the Stage

Advertisment

Leading the charge are Joe McNaughton, Nick Franklin, and the up-and-coming Carlos Hanlon, each bringing their unique style and daring to the event. This year marks the sixth appearance of Franklin Farm FMX at the Central Districts Field Days, a testament to their popularity and the crowd-pulling power of their high-octane show. Spectators can catch the breathtaking performances at 10 am, 11.30 am, and 2 pm on Friday and 10 am, 12 pm, and 2 pm on Saturday, ensuring multiple opportunities to witness the spectacle.

Exploring Beyond the Show

While the FMX show promises to be a highlight, visitors are encouraged to make the most of their visit to the region. Beyond the adrenaline rush, explore the charming town of Feilding, visit the Rugby Museum in Palmerston North, take a leisurely bike ride on local trails, or enjoy the hospitality at various restaurants and bars. For nature and wildlife enthusiasts, the unique Wildbase Recovery center offers a chance to see some of New Zealand's rarest creatures up close, rounding off what promises to be a memorable visit.

As the event draws near, anticipation builds for what is sure to be an unforgettable display of skill, courage, and freestyle motocross mastery. Whether you're a long-standing FMX fan or new to the sport, the Franklin Farm FMX show at the Central Districts Field Days is an event not to be missed, offering something for everyone in the breathtaking realm of extreme sports.